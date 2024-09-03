Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $827.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,003. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

