Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $367.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,010. The firm has a market cap of $364.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.