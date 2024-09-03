Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $579.84. 697,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

