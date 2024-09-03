Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

