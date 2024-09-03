Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,706,063. The firm has a market cap of $230.62 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

