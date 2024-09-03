Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.06 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $91.30 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,239,757,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,239,757,830.159012 with 596,876,015.2433289 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.5754004 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $5,887,197.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

