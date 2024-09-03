Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 7,667 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 480,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,897,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 70,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

