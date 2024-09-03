Affiance Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.