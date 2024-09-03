Affiance Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,898,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,703.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $432.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

