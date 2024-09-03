Affiance Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

