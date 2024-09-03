Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Afya has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Afya by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 136.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Afya by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Afya by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

