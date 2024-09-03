Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $202.17. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

