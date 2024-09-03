Aire Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.27 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

