Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QLD opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $110.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.