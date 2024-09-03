Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142,388 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 301,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

