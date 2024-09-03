Aire Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,096 shares during the period. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSTP opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

