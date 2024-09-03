Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.