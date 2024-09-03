Aire Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

