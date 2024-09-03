Aire Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,739. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LHX opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.