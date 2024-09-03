Aire Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

