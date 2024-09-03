Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alector by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alector by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 380,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,447. The firm has a market cap of $513.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

