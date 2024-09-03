Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.03 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $109.03 million and approximately $846,587.95 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 274,605,765 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

