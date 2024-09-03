Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 413.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 76.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

