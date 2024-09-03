Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121,323 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

