Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.48.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121,323 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
