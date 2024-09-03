Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $988.43 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00037609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,585,363 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

