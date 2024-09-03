Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Alimentation Couche-Tard to post earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.1 %

ATD stock opened at C$76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$68.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

