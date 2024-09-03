Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,698,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 2,407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.2 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

