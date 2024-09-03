Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

