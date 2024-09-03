Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 1,802 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $419,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $123.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.