Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $254.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.