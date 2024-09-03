Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 5,282 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 2.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 416.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

