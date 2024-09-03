Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DESP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

