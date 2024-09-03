Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.