Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 7,385 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Golar LNG by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

