AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 20th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0359 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,874 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,149,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,796,671. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.