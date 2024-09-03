AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 20th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0359 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,874 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,149,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,796,671. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
