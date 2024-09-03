Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 8.9%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $38.08. 146,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 244,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

