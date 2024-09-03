Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Financial Review

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 7.71% 7.64% 6.76% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.82, meaning that its share price is 1,482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Jin Medical International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.09 million 1.14 $4.19 million $0.36 16.56 Jin Medical International $19.82 million 23.54 $2.88 million N/A N/A

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Jin Medical International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

