AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $119.34 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

