American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 237,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of American Tower by 445.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 83,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,123,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.71. 165,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,758. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

