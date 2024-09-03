America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.3 %

CRMT stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $113.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.