Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $6.40

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.35.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.