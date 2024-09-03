Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $6.40

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426,580 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,912,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,709 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 722,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

