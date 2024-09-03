Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $90.67

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $1,211,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,115 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,266. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.00, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

