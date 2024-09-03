Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $6.13

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

