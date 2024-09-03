Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $5.65

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

