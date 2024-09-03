Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $2.81

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Purple Innovation

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

In related news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 138,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

PRPL opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.