Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $15.13

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.
Several research firms recently commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.33. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
