Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $582.31

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:TYL opened at $587.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

