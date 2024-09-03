Analyzing Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Salesforce has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 15.44% 12.01% 7.45% SentinelOne -38.91% -15.42% -10.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 0 8 26 1 2.80 SentinelOne 0 5 18 2 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings for Salesforce and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Salesforce presently has a consensus price target of $304.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Salesforce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salesforce and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $34.86 billion 7.03 $4.14 billion $5.56 45.49 SentinelOne $723.63 million 10.19 -$338.69 million ($1.02) -23.10

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Salesforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salesforce beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

