APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 14,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ APA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,561. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
