Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 25292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.80) by C$0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.